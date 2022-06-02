Steve Wilks Briefly Discusses Why He Joined Brian Flores's Lawsuit Against the NFL

The Panthers' new secondary coach is all for change.

Back in February, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL claiming that there is discrimination toward minority candidates in head coaching opportunities.

Flores accused the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos of conducting "sham" interviews and also claimed that he was offered money to "keep quiet" after the team relieved him of his head coaching duties in early January.

A couple of months later, new Panthers' secondary coach, Steve Wilks, joined the lawsuit. In an article by the New York Times, Wilks argued in an amended lawsuit that Arizona Cardinals hired him as a “bridge coach” and not someone they were going to have around long-term.

Wilks was fired after only one season as the head coach of the Cardinals in which they finished with a 3-13 record.

When fielding questions from the media on Wednesday afternoon, Wilks kept his response brief in regards to the matter.

"That's one area that I'm going to stay away from," Wilks said. "I've already expressed that and I'll follow back up with that in due time, but my focus is here and trying to get through minicamp and make this secondary the best it can be."

When asked why he wanted to join the lawsuit, Flores responded, "I'm all about change and I'll just leave it with that."

