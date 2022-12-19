Wilks Names Darnold Starting QB vs Lions

Beared Sam Darnold suffered his first loss of the 2022 season on Sunday as the Carolina Panthers fell short 24-16 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Darnold didn't do anything out of the ordinary, but played a solid game and managed to take care of the football. He completed 14-of-23 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown on the day. Through three starts, Darnold has yet to throw an interception.

Monday afternoon, interim head coach Steve Wilks was asked about Darnold's day on Sunday and if he will remain the starter moving forward.

"I thought Sam made some good throws yesterday. A couple throws, I feel like we had an opportunity to get out a little quicker and a chance to have a touchdown, particularly the deep one to Terrace on their sideline and then also the one we got the PI on our sideline in the end zone. He and I spoke this morning and he realizes that he needs to get it out there a little quicker, but I also thought he made some great throws stepping up in the pocket, buying time, keeping his eyes down the field. That one outlet checkdown to Chuba turned into a big play. I thought he went through his progression and found the open guy there. I thought he did some good things. I feel like we need to do a better job of protecting to give him more time in the pocket. And yes, he will be the starter this week."

The Panthers host Detroit this Saturday at 1 p.m. EST.

