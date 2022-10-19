Steve Wilks Names Starting QB for Week 7 Matchup vs Tampa Bay

Last week marked the third career NFL start for QB P.J. Walker and this week, he'll get the honors of leading the offense once again, marking the first time that he will make consecutive starts.

Interim head coach Steve Wilks named Walker the starting quarterback for this week's game and provided an update on where things stand with Sam Darnold (ankle), who was designated to return from IR today, and Baker Mayfield (ankle).

"Baker is still working. I know a lot of you guys were there pre-practice, you saw him workout. It's still a day-to-day process with him. Sam came back today. Looked pretty good, took some reps on the scout team and PJ took all the reps with the ones. He's going to be the starter this week moving forward."

Darnold is unlikely to be active for this week's game as Jacob Eason will be Walker's back up. When Darnold could return is still unclear.

"I think it's really all predicated off him and how he progress," said Wilks. "We got that 21 day window but again, you don't want to try and press him too soon. He hasn't really done anything for a while so I don't want him to have a relapse."

