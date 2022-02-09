Skip to main content

BREAKING: Steve Wilks Returns to Panthers Coaching Staff

Another coaching spot has been filled on the Panthers staff

Wednesday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers announced the hiring of Steve Wilks as the team's new defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach.

Wilks, a Charlotte native, was with the Panthers from 2012-17 under head coach Ron Rivera. During that time, he served as defensive backs coach, associate head coach, and defensive coordinator.

After one year as the Panthers defensive play-caller, Wilks was hired to become the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. Arizona was extremely impatient with Wilks, only giving him one year before letting him go after a 3-13 season. Since, Wilks spent one year as the defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns and one year as the defensive coordinator at the University of Missouri. 

This move comes one day after Jason Simmons left Carolina to become the new defensive backs coach with the Las Vegas Raiders.

