Steve Wilks Sends Message to the Fans

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Carolina Panthers to begin the offseason, beginning with the head coach.

Steve Wilks led the team to a 6-6 record during his time as the interim, replacing Matt Rhule who was fired after a 1-4 start to the year. For the first time in what feels like a long time, meaningful December football returned to Carolina. Wilks rallied the troops to win four of the last six games of the season and were essentially one win away from winning the NFC South division.

During his final press conference of the season, Wilks sent a message out to the fans stating that the organization is building something special.

"It's been a tremendous pleasure for me to work with those men in that locker room and to sort of help steer this organization in what I consider to be the right direction.

"I think the message was very relevant from the day I stood in front of you guys and I said in order for us to be able to accomplish what we need to accomplish, we need to go back to our old mantra which is Keep Pounding. And I think that's what you saw those guys do. They kept pounding throughout the process. When Sam Mills gave us that phrase, those words, they still resonate. That's what we're all about. That's what those guys do. We won our last game on the road and our last game at home. That's a lot to build on."

Not only did the Panthers create and establish an identity under Wilks, but it was one that the entire locker room got behind. Whether he gets the job or not remains to be seen but one thing is for certain, Steve Wilks is an NFL head coach. If he doesn't get that opportunity here, he deserves one somewhere else.

Wilks interviewed for the Panthers' head coaching job on Tuesday.

