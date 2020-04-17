AllPanthers
Take the AllPanthers Quarantine Quiz 1.0

Schuyler Callihan

Bored during quarantine? Well, here's something to do with your friends and family! Here is the first edition of our AllPanthers quarantine quizes. Check your answers at the bottom of the article!

1. Cam Newton ranks first and Jake Delhomme ranks second in passing yards in franchise history, but who is third?

A. Kyle Allen

B. Kerry Collins

C. Steve Beuerlein

D. Chris Weinke

2. How many winning seasons do the Panthers have since their inception?

A. 7

B. 10

C. 12

D. 14

3. Who started at running back for the Panthers in Super Bowl 38?

A. Deshaun Foster

B. Stephen Davis

C. Nick Goings

D. Lamar Smith

4. How many quarterbacks started for Carolina in 2019?

A. 2

B. 3

C. 4

D. 5

5. How many All-Pro selections have the Panthers had all-time?

A. 28

B. 30

C. 32

D. 34

6. Carolina was one of two expansion teams in 1995. Who was the other?

A. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

B. Houston Texans

C. Tennessee Titans

D. Jacksonville Jaguars

7. True or False: The Panthers were originally going to be named the Charlotte Panthers before Carolina was voted on as the team's first name.

A. True

B. False

8. Who came up with the #KeepPounding motto?

A. Sam Mills

B. Jimmy Clausen

C. Julius Peppers

D. Steve Smith Sr. 

9. True or False: Christian McCaffrey is the first player in NFL history reach 2,500 yards rushing and receiving each through his first three seasons of his career.

A. True

B. False

10. Who has the longest touchdown run in franchise history?

A. Jonathan Stewart

B. DeAngelo Williams

C. Christian McCaffrey

D. DeShaun Foster

Answer Key:

1) C

2) A

3) B

4) B

5) A

6) D

7) B

8) A

9) A

10) C

