Tanking Should Not Be in the Panthers Plans

Last week, Matt Miller of the Bleacher Report stated that he believes that the Carolina Panthers could potentially tank the 2020 season in order to draft Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

“Something I’ve said for months on Stick to Football and Twitter is that many sources around the league think the Panthers will attempt to ‘tank’ for Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) in the 2021 class. Moves like this one make it hard to imagine they’re trying to win in 2020,” Miller stated.

The Panthers may take that route, but it would not make sense, especially with them "moving forward" with Cam Newton. If Newton becomes fully healthy by the start of the regular season, there is essentially no way possible for Carolina to be the worst team in the NFL. An offense with Newton, Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore alone should be able to win around seven or eight games. The rest will depend on how well the defense performs and whether or not they can live up to their end of the end of the bargain.

Tanking can also send a message to the players that you don't prioritize winning and the perennial stars that are currently on the roster may not want to be a part of an organization that is willing to "tank". There's also no guarantee that tanking will pay off. If you look at the last ten quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall, you'll notice that there is no certainty that the No. 1 overall pick will translate into turning a franchise around.

2019: ARI- Kyler Murray (5-10-1)

2018: CLE - Baker Mayfield (12-17)

2016: LAR - Jared Goff* (33-21)

2015: TB - Jameis Winston* (28-42)

2012: IND - Andrew Luck* (53-33)

2011: CAR - Cam Newton* (68-55-1)

2010: STL - Sam Bradford (34-48-1)

2009: DET - Matthew Stafford* (69-79-1)

2007: OAK - JaMarcus Russell (7-18)

2005: SF - Alex Smith* (94-66-1)

*- Selected to at least one Pro Bowl

These quarterbacks have combined for a 403-389-5 record, which equates to a .505 win percentage. Certainly not a theme of guys turning franchises around. Are they good quarterbacks? Some of them, yes, but none have been able to hoist the Lombardi trophy and only three of the ten have ever reached the Super Bowl. Also you'll notice that only 50% of them have been named to at least one Pro Bowl throughout their career.

So, I'll ask the question again. Is it worth tanking the 2020 season to draft Trevor Lawrence?

Lawrence is a solid quarterback and this is no slight to him, but it doesn't seem to be the right move. If the Panthers happen to end up with the first overall pick, of course, take him. But doing it intentionally is the wrong way to go.

