Taylor Moton Not Ready to Talk Contract Extension, Places Focus on 2020 Season

Panthers tackle Taylor Moton will be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, which means that this will be a huge year for him to prove his worth on the football field. Moton was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft and signed a four-year deal with the team. Since then, he's started in 32 total games on the Panthers offensive line. In 2019, he had a 76.2 grade on Pro Football Focus.

The tackle turns 26 tomorrow and may be entering the prime of his career. With the 2020 season being his contract year, it's expected for him to have one of the best seasons. Here's what Moton had to say about this stepping stone in his career:

"I have a lot of trust in my agent and me jumping into that (contract talk) is like me saying I don’t trust what he’s doing. I know that I’m 100% focused on football and being the best Taylor Moton I can be. I’m in camp, so I’m more worried about the day in and day out, the process of football. I focus on taking things one day at a time and everything else will fall into place and that’s part of trusting the process. I’m just focusing on football right now.”

Moton is solely focused on football and will let his agent handle his business off the field, which shows that he is determined to making a big splash as one of the anchors of the offensive line. He seems optimistic about training camp so far:

"The practices are very fast, very energetic. It’s definitely been a few good days in helmets and for me, it’s just focusing on what I can do to get better day in and day out and just tweaking things to make myself the best player I can be."

This is Moton's fourth year in the league and his first year with a new head coach. Matt Rhule had nothing but praise for Moton and has high expectations for him:

"I think he's one of the really bright, young players on the team. Really, really smart player, physical, constantly working to get better. When I got here and I watched the tape, I really liked what he did last year. I think the way he plays and the things he does really fit our scheme, so I've been very pleased with him so far."

Moton's adaptability to offensive coordinator Joe Brady's scheme will be a key to his success this year. Moton has been a key part of RB Christian McCaffrey's success and also only gave up five sacks in 2019. The right tackle has already proven that he is a quality NFL offensive lineman and could be receiving a legitimate pay raise in free agency next year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50