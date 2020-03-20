Teams with the Best Odds to Land Cam Newton

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are heading for a bad breakup, there's no question about it. Carolina's front office has been beating around the bush for months now about its plan with the franchise quarterback.

On Tuesday, the tam announced that it would give permission to Newton and his agency to seek a trade, that he apparently requested. It turns out that Newton never asked for a trade, which makes the Panthers look really bad for how they handled this entire situation with the guy who was the face of the franchise for years.

The Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater just a few hours later and have since found it difficult to find a trade partner for Newton. According to multiple reports, it seems as if the Panthers may be forced to release him and eat up $2 million in dead money.

With the possibility of being released, here are the latest odds for where Cam Newton could wind up, per The Action Network.

Washington Redskins: +125

New England Patriots: +170

Miami Dolphins: +250

Jacksonville Jaguars: +900

Las Vegas Raiders: +1000

Denver Broncos: +1600

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2900

Cincinnati Bengals: +4500

The Redskins seem like the most obvious fit. He understands the verbiage of the offense and has familiarity with Ron Rivera and Scott Turner and would buy some time for Dwayne Haskins to further his development.

New England may be in the most desperate need of a quarterback and is a place I feel strongly about him landing. Tom Brady is now settled in at Tampa Bay and I find it hard to believe that the Patriots will want to tear the whole thing down and start over. They can salvage another deep run in the postseason with a healthy Cam Newton.

Miami is likely going to take Tua Tagovailoa in the draft and Las Vegas just recently signed Marcus Mariota, so it's unlikely that either of those two teams will make much of a push for Newton, if any. The rest of the field is possible. Is Denver sold on Drew Lock? Is Jacksonville sold on Gardner Minshew? Are the Steelers worried about Ben Roethlisberger's health? Does Cincinnati want someone to help groom Joe Burrow? These are all questions that each respective team has to face, whether or not they show interest in Newton.

Where do you feel Newton will eventually land? Drop your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

