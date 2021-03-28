Teddy Bridgewater May End Up Being the Panthers' QB1 After All

This week, the San Francisco 49ers blew up just about every mock draft out there by trading with the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick in the draft.

The move likely means San Fran has their eyes set on drafting one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. The question that remains is which one? Some folks believe it's for Justin Fields, some believe it's for Trey Lance, and believe it or not, there is some speculation that it could even be for Alabama QB Mac Jones.

With Carolina sitting at No. 8 in the draft order, it seems as if they will have to make a move up if they want one of the top signal-callers in this year's draft. They may get lucky and see Fields or Lance fall into their lap at No. 8 but in all likelihood, the top four quarterbacks will be off the board by the time the Panthers are on the clock.

Over the last couple of months, there have been rumors floating around that Carolina would be interested in acquiring the disgruntled Deshaun Watson who has been demanding a trade since the early portion of the offseason. However, things took quite the turn with several lawsuits alleging Watson of sexual misconduct over the last few weeks. This has pretty much put a stall on any trade discussions as teams, including the Houston Texans, await the results of the lawsuits.

So if the Panthers aren't able to acquire Watson and the top quarterbacks are off the board, where do they go from here? All signs point back to Teddy Bridgewater who had an average season, at best. To be fair, the offensive line was not the greatest in 2020 and he had a very young defense that at times, got picked apart. Not to mention, Bridgewater had to learn a new offense with a rookie head coach, a rookie offensive coordinator, and also did not have Christian McCaffrey for 13 games.

The one thing GM Scott Fitterer can't do is reach for a quarterback or force a move to be made at quarterback just to make one. It has to make sense and it has to be for a guy they believe can be the future of the organization.

Earlier this month, Fitterer spoke with the media about Bridgewater and where things stand with him.

"I know there's been a lot talked about with Teddy this year, that's kind of been the big offseason talk, but Teddy is our quarterback," he said. "I had a chance to meet him and talk to him and he's a total pro. He's been through a lot in his career. He's been through injuries, he's been the backup, he's been the starter, and is a guy that handles it all with total class. We had a good, honest conversation and we were just very upfront about what's gone on. I think there's been a lot of misinformation about Teddy."

That same day, head coach Matt Rhule doubled down on Fitterer's statement of Bridgewater being their guy....for now.

"He's had a great offseason, I'm sure," Rhule said. "I can't wait to get him back here and I think he's determined to play his best football next year. As far as where he stands with us, I mean, he's our quarterback and nothing has changed since the end of the season. We're going to try and improve the roster at every position through free agency, through the draft, and also through development. We expect players to play better this year than they played last year, we expect coaches to coach better this year than they did last year and that's at every position."

If the stars don't align for Carolina this year, it's not necessarily the end of the world. You give Teddy an opportunity to redeem himself and show that he can win you games. If not, now you have two full seasons of tape to go off of to make a decision on him as your future.

If there's one thing that's certain, it's that Fitterer is going to continue searching for a way to improve the roster, especially at quarterback. It may not be Watson. It may not be one of these talented prospects in the draft, but he'll be searching.

"John Schneider [Seahawks GM] and I would go out every year and look at quarterbacks and we had Russell Wilson. I think that's a good practice to have as a GM and as an organization. To go to a Pro Day and see what the velocity looks like, see how they interact with their teammates away from the cameras, and just get up close and personal and get to know them. Obviously, there's interest this year in what we're doing with quarterbacks but I'll say next year, the year after, the year after that, we'll be doing the same thing. We'll be out looking at quarterbacks."

