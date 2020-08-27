SI.com
AllPanthers
Teddy Bridgewater's Fantasy Impact

Schuyler Callihan

When you think of quarterbacks that put up big numbers, you normally wouldn't think of Teddy Bridgewater. However, this year is a different story. Bridgewater is back in a starting role with the Carolina Panthers and is ready to show out.

Even during Bridgewater's time as a starter for the Minnesota Vikings, he never really boasted crazy stats that would have fantasy owners salivating to take him early in a fantasy draft. The difference? The playmakers. Bridgewater is surrounded with top skill players at receiver such as DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel and also has arguably the best running back in football with Christian McCaffrey. When you have this amount of talent surrounding a quarterback, it's hard not to think that big numbers are bound to happen.

In the latest article by Dr. Roto of SI Fantasy, Teddy Bridgewater is listed as one of two quarterbacks that can help fantasy owners win their superflex leagues in 2020, alongside Broncos QB Drew Lock.

