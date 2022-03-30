Ten Options for the Panthers with the 6th Pick
With the 2022 NFL Draft just one month away, I thought it would be a good time to go in-depth on prospects that the Carolina Panthers will be considering when it's their turn to pick at No. 6. Below are ten players that are on Carolina's radar.
QB Malik Willis - Liberty
If the Panthers want to win now with a young QB, Willis isn't their guy. However, if they are willing to show patience, then he would make perfect sense. There's a lot to like about Willis' game, but he is going to need time to sit, learn, and develop. Yes, the Panthers have Sam Darnold under contract for 2022, but bringing back Cam Newton to help Willis learn the ropes of the NFL would be a great situation for Carolina. He's got a huge arm and perhaps the strongest arm of any quarterback in this draft class. That said, he does take chances down the field which puts the ball in harms way more than he should.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Originally from Auburn, Malik Willis transferred to Liberty to play under Hugh Freeze for two seasons. Over these two seasons, Willis’ talent has shone through. As a passer, he has all the arm talent you could ask for in terms of strength, velocity and touch. He can fit it through tight windows anywhere on the field and add the needed touch to get it done over the top. As a runner, he poses a real threat both in and out of structure to rip off big plays. Willis was held back by his offensive line, causing Willis to scramble early and often, never really being able to settle into any sort of rhythm in the pocket. He will need to clean up on decision-making, poise and timing to truly ascend his game to the next level.
QB Kenny Pickett - Pitt
There's a lot to like about Kenny Pickett. His toughness, competitiveness, his football IQ, desire to win - he has all the things you want in a quarterback. He's a quarterback that does a lot of things well but doesn't do any one thing great. He has average arm strength and it shows on out routes and across the field throws. Pickett compensates for that by understanding what coverages defenses are in and does a good job of taking what is given to him. I'm not sold on him being a franchise quarterback but I do believe he can be a starter in the NFL. For me, it's too big of a risk to take him at No. 6, especially when there are more questions than answers.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Big-armed, lean QB who has good pocket presence and athletic ability to escape the pocket and scan downfield, looking to pass before committing to a run. Very good ball placement and manages Pro-Style Offense well, regularly advancing past his first read. Lacks anticipation on throwing windows and has small hands, even wearing two gloves. His vast experience could lead to starter production on the right team and he can become a solid starter throughout his career.
QB Matt Corral - Ole Miss
The thing that concerns me most about Corral is the fact that he is coming from the Lane Kiffin system which has a lot of underneath throws, quick reads, and not much in terms of downfield progressions. However, he does have good poise, mobility, and is very accurate. If Carolina wants to truly build this thing around the run game with a quick pass game, Corral may be the quarterback they fall in love with.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Matt Corral exudes competitive toughness as he stands tall in the pocket, is clutch on 3rd and 4th downs, plus is a fearless and physical runner. He can excel in a multitude of schemes, showing proficiency in the RPO+screen game, play-action vertical concepts, bootlegs and standard timing-based dropbacks. He has great but not elite arm strength and has tremendous pocket maneuverability while keeping his eyes downfield. Corral could have success early on if there is talent on his offense but would benefit most from sitting behind a veteran until he gets comfortable with the offense. Over time, he can be a franchise quarterback and Pro Bowl talent.
LT Evan Neal - Alabama
For as big as Neal is, you would think mobility and lateral movement would be an issue for him. That's not the case. He moves around extremely well for his size and probably much better than he should. He has elite athleticism and that is why he will stick at tackle in the NFL instead of kicking inside to guard. There's a very good chance that he will be a top five pick, but if he were to somehow fall into the lap of the Panthers, they would call the pick in a heartbeat.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Huge tackle with special athleticism for his size who has started since his true freshman season. Neal has tremendous potential thanks to his foot speed, length and size. He has to refine his technique and play more patiently in pass protection. Overaggressiveness and waist bending causes him to end up on the ground too often. Neal projects as a starting tackle who could develop into one of the best in the league at his position. Early on, he could play inside or be a backup while he works on his technique.
LT/LG Ikem Ekwonu - NC State
What do NFL scouts and GM's love most about prospects these days? Versatility. Ikem Ekwonu's position flexibility of being able to line up at either left tackle or left guard plays a big part in why he is mocked to potentially go in the first five picks. He has a really good understanding of pad level and is very quick off the ball, which is why many like him as a guard. Regardless of how the Panthers see him, if he's still on the board, it will be hard to pass on him.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Very strong and aggressive guard who has started at tackle. Ekwonu is a competitive finisher, consistently creating movement in the run game and possessing the footspeed to pass protect on the interior. Playing with his chest over his toes hurts his balance and he struggles in pass protection on an island. Ekwonu projects as a starting guard early on in his career who will make a difference as a run blocker. Technical fixes should allow him to be a very good NFL starter by his second or third season.
OT Charles Cross - Mississippi State
There may not be a better pass protector in this draft class than Charles Cross. Part of that is likely a product of playing in Mike Leach's pass happy system, but he does possess traits that has franchise left tackle written all over it. Great lateral movement, terrific first step, and violent hands. He does struggle to win one on one's in the running game but that will come with time. Playing in the air raid system did him no favors in that aspect.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Average-sized left tackle with great athleticism and excellent foot speed. Cross excels in pass protection thanks to patience, balance and excellent reactive quickness. He is a positional blocker in the run game, failing to displace defenders. Cross projects as a starting left tackle early on in his career. As he gets stronger and learns more techniques, he has the potential to become one of the best pass protectors in the NFL.
OT Trevor Penning - Northern Iowa
Penning is one of my favorite tackles in the draft largely because he is severely underrated. Since many don't know of him, he is regarded mainly as a back half of the first round pick. As we get deeper into the draft process, I think we'll see teams have him in the top 10 or 15 of their respective draft boards. This dude racks up pancakes left and right and is dominant in pass protection as well. Very rock solid tackle that has the look of a day one starter. I don't see Carolina taking him at six, so this is more of an option if they were to trade down into the middle of the first round.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Trevor Penning is an extremely powerful, experienced offensive tackle for Northern Iowa. He was put on the map last year, playing alongside former third-round pick Spencer Brown. He is known for his size, length and raw power as a blocker. He shows unreal flexibility for a guy of his stature. In pass protection, he possesses the required first step and length to deal with pass rushers around the edge. He must work on playing with a more consistent play-to-play platform to improve balance and anchor ability. As a run blocker, he has a never-ending motor that can drive defenders up and out of his gap assignment.
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon
I don't see how Thibodeaux would fall all the way down to the Panthers at No. 6, but crazier things have happened. Prior to the 2021 season, he was the consensus No. 1 pick. He didn't put up the sack numbers that you would expect with just seven on the year. Now, of course, some of that is due to teams double-teaming him and chipping him with tight ends, but there's some inconsistency in his play and that is the reason why he is sliding to No. 3 and No. 4 in a number of mock drafts.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Long defensive end with great explosiveness and active hands. Thibodeaux is a high effort rusher and run defender who can get home with speed, power and inside counters. Minor technical flaws in terms of pad level and wasted movement can be ironed out with more experience. Thibodeaux projects as a year-one quality starter at defensive end who will likely develop into a pro bowl caliber player and can be a difference-maker for years to come.
EDGE Travon Walker - Georgia
This past season, Walker recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery. No, the numbers don't jump off the page by any means but when you turn on the film, it doesn't take long to see why so many scouts have him graded highly. This guy is freakishly athletic and will be a playmaker at the next level.
Analysis from the NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
Very long defensive end who possesses the ability to outreach and control opponents at the point of attack. Walker is a more than capable power rusher, creating knockback and driving his legs. He needs to develop a counter move as he is a one-trick pony. Below average processing speed prevents him from making more splash plays. Walker projects as a developmental 3-4 defensive end or five-technique who can move around on the line. He has traits in length and athleticism that are highly coveted and should help him have an impact in a rotation as a rookie. With more technical refinement and urgency, Walker can be a quality starting-caliber player.
S Kyle Hamilton - Notre Dame
Picking a safety at No. 6 may set the Panthers fan base into ablaze and I'd understand why. However, if the top three linemen are off the board, it wouldn't surprise me to see the Panthers take Hamilton to solidify the back end of the defense. This could give them the ability to play Jeremy Chinn more down in the box so that he can make impactful plays more often. Hamilton possesses great ball-hawking skills and is a pure tackler that rarely ever lets an explosive play slip behind him. If there is a tackle still available, expect that to be the pick.
Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:
In a draft class filled with talent at every position on defense, Hamilton truly stands above the rest. Very few players have ever been as complete of an athlete as the Notre Dame standout. With height, weight, athleticism, and football intelligence all being a strong suit, it is challenging to find holes in his game. In an environment where teams are drafting prototypes to deal with ever-evolving offenses, Hamilton is a player no evaluator will want to pass on. Some of the most impactful players in the NFL play all over the field including Derwin James, Isaiah Simmons, and Jalen Ramsey. While Hamilton has to prove it first, there is strong reason to believe he can be as effective if not more than the aforementioned.
