Ten Options for the Panthers with the 6th Pick

If the Panthers want to win now with a young QB, Willis isn't their guy. However, if they are willing to show patience, then he would make perfect sense. There's a lot to like about Willis' game, but he is going to need time to sit, learn, and develop. Yes, the Panthers have Sam Darnold under contract for 2022, but bringing back Cam Newton to help Willis learn the ropes of the NFL would be a great situation for Carolina. He's got a huge arm and perhaps the strongest arm of any quarterback in this draft class. That said, he does take chances down the field which puts the ball in harms way more than he should.

Analysis from NFL Draft Bible on Sports Illustrated:

Originally from Auburn, Malik Willis transferred to Liberty to play under Hugh Freeze for two seasons. Over these two seasons, Willis’ talent has shone through. As a passer, he has all the arm talent you could ask for in terms of strength, velocity and touch. He can fit it through tight windows anywhere on the field and add the needed touch to get it done over the top. As a runner, he poses a real threat both in and out of structure to rip off big plays. Willis was held back by his offensive line, causing Willis to scramble early and often, never really being able to settle into any sort of rhythm in the pocket. He will need to clean up on decision-making, poise and timing to truly ascend his game to the next level.