The Dilemma at No. 6: Drafting Best Player Available vs Drafting for Need

There's a lot of speculation about what the Panthers will do with the sixth pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Do they take a franchise left tackle? Take a swing on a quarterback? Best player available? Or trade back?

Depending on how the board falls, the Panthers will likely have their choice of taking one of the top three rated left tackles. This has been a sore spot for the Panthers since Jordan Gross decided to hang up the cleats following the 2013 season. Since, the Panthers have started eight different players in as many years at left tackle. Should they pass on one at No. 6, it will still extend that streak to nine years assuming Brady Christensen would get that job over Cameron Erving.

"It's going to be best available," Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said at the NFL Combine in February. "We went into this offseason with an emphasis on the offensive line. We see a lot of different options through free agency and through the draft in how we can address offensive line, as well as quarterback. The biggest thing we want to do is have options at pick six. Do we move back? Or do we stay there and pick a franchise player at six? Is it the quarterback? Is it the offensive lineman? That will all come to focus. We feel like there will be a really good player there."

When asked about trading back, Fitterer seemed open to it as he always does.

"I think we can definitely look at that. Now, if there's a franchise type player that's sitting there and we think this is a cornerstone for us for the next ten years, we'll just take him. You don't pass on a really good foundation piece for your team. However, if there is opportunities or the compensation is so much where you just can't pass on it, we'll always go back."

Trading back, in my opinion, doesn't help this rebuild. There's going to be an immediate impact player at No. 6 and someone that could be a star in the league. Regardless of position, that's hard to pass up on. Yes, the Panthers don't have a second or third round pick this year but they did draft eleven guys a year ago which is a massive haul. Had they only drafted five or six players and the majority of them didn't do much in their rookie year, then yeah, trading back in 2022 would make sense.

I can understand the growing impatience of the quarterback position, but drafting any of these quarterbacks at six isn't the answer. Taking the best player available instead of drafting for need typically results in a better outcome.

