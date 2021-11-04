The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly - Week 8

The Good: Shaq Thompson returned to the lineup after missing the last four games with a foot injury. Thompson played only 35 snaps but he accumulated 10 tackles and had an interception. The defense played dominant, allowing only 146 yards passing and 82 yards rushing. This marked the fifth time in eight games that Carolina limited their opponent to less than 200 yards passing. Ironically, four of those games included Thompson in the lineup. Carolina has a perfect 4-0 record when Thompson is on the field. The win snapped a four-game losing streak and gave Carolina a 2-0 record against NFC South foes.



The defense looked noticeably better with Thompson and Stephon Gilmore being leaders on the defensive side of the ball. Gilmore played only 17 snaps but he made his impact with a game-sealing interception. He helped hold the Falcons' phenom rookie tight end, Kyle Pitts, to only two catches for 13 yards. If the Panthers can play strong defense with limited action from Thompson and Gilmore, how will they perform when both see their usage increased?



The Panthers had three sacks on defense and allowed zero. A step in the right direction for the pass rush and pass protection. Outside of the Dallas and Philadelphia game, no running back has exceeded 51 yards rushing against Carolina.



The time of possession was dominated by Carolina 35:23 to 24:37. Carolina ran 72 plays, including a season-high 47 rushes with 203 rushing yards en route to an impressive divisional road win. Zane Gonzalez's four field goals, including two from 50-plus yards, were also monumental in this team win.



The Bad: Where was this performance in the last four games? Perhaps Shaq Thompson's presence is more important than initially thought? Either way, he is back and the defense plays far better with him than without him.



Carolina may have been 10-for-17 on third-down conversion attempts, but they struggled to score in the red zone, converting only once in three visits inside the 20-yard line. The four field goals were helpful, but Carolina needs to convert red-zone trips into touchdowns.



The Ugly: Sam Darnold suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter and did not return. While he was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, he has not been cleared from the concussion protocol yet to have a chance to play in Week 10 vs the New England Patriots. His presence on the practice field is a good sign, but nothing concrete has been determined. Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was also a limited participant in Wednesday's practice but his availability for Sunday is still unknown.