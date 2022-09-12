The Good, the Bad, the Ugly: Week One

For the eighth week in a row (dating back to 2021), the Carolina Panthers walked off the field with a notch in the loss column. For the seventh straight time, they walked off their home turf with one as well.

Things aren't great on Mint Street.

I'm not one for moral victories, but there was a little bit of good mixed in with a whole slew of bad and ugly yesterday. Let's dive in.

The Good

The fourth quarter offense

Honestly, it was electric. Three drives, 17 points, and some highlight-worthy plays that Panthers' fans have been desperate for. The Panthers accounted for 172 of their 261 yards in the fourth quarter alone, and a mix of methodical offense and explosive plays sliced through the Browns' defense.

The biggest play of the fourth quarter was a beautifully thrown 75-yard yard touchdown reception for Robbie Anderson. This touchdown brought back memories of 365 days ago on September 21, 2021, when Sam Darnold launched a similar 57-yard touchdown pass to Anderson.

On top of that play, Baker Mayfield rushed for a seven-yard touchdown and showed poise and accuracy that escaped him for the first 45 minutes of the game. The offensive line was able to impose their will against an exhausted Browns defensive front and finally gave Mayfield the time to hit open receivers.

It took a long time to get going, but the Panthers' offense showed signs of life at the end of the game that they can carry into next week in New Jersey.

The Bad

The offensive line

Ikem Ekwonu mostly struggled in his first start dealing with the All-World defensive end Myles Garrett, but he wasn't the only one. Mayfield had passes batted down because of interior pressure as well, and every lineman had a play or two that left Panthers' fans scratching their heads.

However, it wasn't just blocking that was the problem.

Mayfield and center Pat Elflein messed up the snap four times on Sunday afternoon. It's hard to tell how much of that is on Baker, but at least two of them were clearly Elflein's fault.

It's easy to blame that on it being week one and it being the first time the duo was in live-action together, but other thoughts have crept into the brains of the Carolina faithful. Matt Rhule spent all off-season talking about "the process" of splitting first-team reps between Sam Darnold and Mayfield. You have to wonder, if Baker and Elflein got more reps together with the ones, would this have been as big of a problem?

The secondary

The Panthers' front seven didn't create much pressure on Jacoby Brissett (we'll get there in a bit), but the secondary failed to cover themselves in glory as well. Browns receivers were running open much of the afternoon and Brissett didn't have to make too many throws into tight windows.

Brissett was 18/34 for 147 yards and a touchdown. He wasn't sacked, and he didn't turn the ball over.

The worst play of the afternoon by the secondary was on a third and three with the Browns at the Panthers' 35-yard line. Pressure got home and Brissett threw a duck into the end zone that was intercepted by Xavier Woods. However, C.J. Henderson reacted poorly to the underthrown ball and clotheslined Amari Cooper in the end zone, giving the Browns the ball at the one-yard line.

The Browns scored on the next play.

This secondary has talent, but it seems that they are far from the Thieves Avenue of years past.

The Ugly

Everything about the front seven

Cleveland torched Carolina on the ground to the tune of 217 rushing yards on 39 carries (for a 5.6 per carry average). It was a physical, mauling beat-down by the Browns' offensive line. They knew that Carolina had no chance to stop them, so they continuously went back to the well and ran all afternoon.

Even when the Panthers' front got penetration and had a chance to stop Nick Chubb or Kareem Hunt in the backfield, the duo would break a tackle and turn nothing into something.

There was a sense of inevitability when the Browns running backs would touch the ball. A sense that Carolina had no chance to stop it, which is an all too familiar sense amongst Panthers' fans. Carolina has been in the bottom half of the league in rushing yards allowed each year since 2019, and they're on their way to another below-average finish in 2022 after this week.

The offense for the first three quarters

This was not the way the Baker/McAdoo era wanted to begin in Charlotte. The Panthers' first five drives went like this.

3 plays, -1 yard, punt.

3 plays, -4 yards, punt.

5 plays, 3 yards, punt.

5 plays, 12 yards, interception.

3 plays, 3 yards, punt.

Boo birds flew into Bank of America Stadium earlier than ever. Recently, those birds have migrated south a little bit later in the football season, but there was an early sighting in 2022.

In six days the Panthers travel to New York (New Jersey?) to play a Giants squad brimming with confidence. Allegedly, the Panthers' offense traveled to MetLife Stadium last year, but I rarely saw them on the field. Matt Rhule and Ben McAdoo need to figure out how to get off to a better start than they did against Cleveland, or their already warm seats will only begin to get hotter.