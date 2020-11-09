SI.com
The Panthers Might be Without Christian McCaffrey....Again

Schuyler Callihan

For the first time in over a month, the Carolina Panthers had Christian McCaffrey on the field on Sunday after missing six games due to a high-ankle sprain. Unfortunately, it may be a short return as McCaffrey injured his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs and could miss even more time according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In his first game back, McCaffrey toted the ball 18 times for 69 yards and a touchdown and also hauled in 10 receptions for 82 yards and a receiving touchdown. 151 total yards on 28 touches is just another day at the office for McCaffrey and boy did he look sharp. If the Panthers are going to be without McCaffrey again for an extended period of time, look for Mike Davis to fill right back into the starting role. 

During McCaffrey's absence, Davis averaged 58.2 rushing yards per game and also averaged 28.3 yards receiving. With McCaffrey back, Davis played more of a role in the passing game hauling in five receptions for 34 yards and had just one carry for three yards. We will know more details on McCaffrey's injury this afternoon.

The Panthers return home to host NFC South division rival Tampa Bay this Sunday at 1 p.m. of FOX.

