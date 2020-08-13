The Panthers' O-Line Training Camp Battle

The offensive line may be one of the most questionable position groups on the Carolina Panthers and for good reason. There isn't a single lineman on this team whose performance has been consistently above average last season. The Panthers had Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner but traded him for Russell Okung, who has been considering retirement as of late. This leaves a guard spot wide open, and the competition is seemingly a game of musical chairs between Michael Schofield, John Miller, and Dennis Daley.

Miller and Schofield's signings were solid boosts to a Carolina offensive line that desperately needed depth. Schofield and Miller both have the experience advantage with 60 and 66 starts under their belts respectively, so it is likely that they are the favorites to win starting jobs.

Schofield also as a chemistry advantage that could play a huge factor in the trenches. He played next to Russell Okung on the Broncos and the Chargers. Okung and Schofield also played with center Matt Paradis, which greatly benefits how they operate as a unit.

Dennis Daley is the younger lineman who is likely to show the most development out of the three guards in competition. Daley started in nine games as a rookie last season. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and has exceeded expectations. This is what Matt Rhule had to say about Daley's performance on the field:

"We see Dennis Daley, a guy that really played well at times last year — his best football is right there in front of him."

There is an implication that Daley is expected to improve this season. If this occurs, there is a good chance that he could land a starting job at guard. This competition is much closer than many fans may realize. There is a very realistic possibility that we could be seeing Daley, Schofield, and Miller on the field a lot this season. That is due to the fact that neither of them have proven that they are significantly better than each other... yet.

As training camp continues, pay attention to this battle at offensive line. Interior O-line play is very important. Just ask the Eagles, Cowboys, and Colts about it.

