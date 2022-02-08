The Pro Bowl Must Adapt or Die

The quality of the NFL Pro Bowl was so bad, some turned the channel over to curling.

The 2022 NFL Pro Bowl was a hard watch for fans and even current players. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted that he has gone through walk-thrus more intense than the game and that in itself is a problem.

Football may not be the most popular sport in the world but here in the United States, it is what makes and breaks weeks for millions of people. The game means so much to so many people and you would think having an all-star event where the top players in the game would compete, it would make for good entertainment.

Over the last ten years or so, the Pro Bowl has really lost the interest of fans, mainly because of the effort that is being put into the game. It's now at a point where they're essentially playing two-hand touch and no one cares to see that.

The biggest problem with the Pro Bowl is that there is really no incentive to play hard. It means absolutely nothing. Each player on the winning team gets a $150k check while each member of the losing team makes $75k. To a large majority of these guys, that money doesn't mean anything. They don't want to risk getting injured in a meaningless game and it shows.

Despite the decline of viewership in Major League Baseball, the All-Star Game is a hit, no pun intended, every single year. Pitchers aren't throwing slower, guys aren't taking half-hearted swings, and there's hardly any showboating. The reason they all treat it as a real game is because it has meaning. The league that wins the game clinches home field advantage in the World Series.

Now, obviously, you can't apply that to the NFL but something has to be done to improve the quality of the game. If not, it's going to get to a point where very few people will go to it and very few will watch it. Right now, it's without a doubt the worst all-star game of the four major sports and it's not even close. That shouldn't be the case for what so many believe is the most entertaining sport to watch.

All I know is, I don't have the answers and it's not for me to figure out but something must change or the game itself must decease.

