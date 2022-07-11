Three Keys to a Winning Season for the Panthers

If these three things happen, the Panthers should have their first winning season since 2017.

It's been a while since Panthers fans have seen a winning season as it's been five years since it last happened. Very few believe that streak will come to an end in 2022 but with the recent addition of QB Baker Mayfield, there is a chance that in year three of the Matt Rhule era the Panthers can turn the corner and get over the .500 mark.

In order for that to happen, a lot of things must go right. Assuming, the defense remains a top five or ten unit in the league, it'll be up to the offense to decide the Panthers' postseason fate.

Here are the three keys for the Panthers to clinch a winning season this fall.

Baker returns to 2020 form

Assuming Baker Mayfield beats out Sam Darnold for the starting job (he will) the Panthers need him to return to the player that led the Browns to an 11-5 record and the playoffs in 2020. He took tremendous care of the football that year throwing just eight interceptions and completing passes at a 63% clip.

I would imagine the shoulder injury had a lot to do with his struggles in 2021, so if he fully recovers and gets back to is old-self, the Panthers will be in good shape. As I've stated many times before, Carolina doesn't need Mayfield to be elite, they just need him to not lose them games which is what Sam Darnold did a year ago.

McCaffrey stays on the field

Running backs don't have much value long-term in the NFL anymore but a player like Christian McCaffrey can completely change the outcome of a game and for the Panthers, can completely change the outcome of a season. He's such a dynamic weapon that can beat you in a variety of ways.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has bit him more than a few times over the past two years as he's only appeared in ten games during that span. Without McCaffrey, this offense loses a lot of its firepower. With him, they can compete for not only a winning record, but a spot in the playoffs. If he plays in at least 13 games, I like Carolina's chances.

O-line lives up to expected improvement

The offensive line was an eyesore a year ago. A unit that consisted of Cameron Erving, Michael Jordan, Pat Elflein, John Miller, and Taylor Moton formed one of the worst offensive lines in the league. It was clear from the onset of the offseason that the Panthers were going to invest a lot of money in turning over this area of the roster.

Selecting Ikem Ekwonu sixth overall and signing Bradley Bozeman and Austin Corbett in free agency should do the trick. Ekwonu has a franchise player type of feel to him and anytime you can bring in a guy who played on a Super Bowl winning team, you have to feel good about the progress that's being made. A lot has also been made about the strides that Brady Christensen has taken this offseason as well. Hell, head coach Matt Rhule even went as far as to call him "one of the best players on the team".

Yes, the quarterback play really hurt this team a year ago but the performance from the offensive line sure didn't help. If this newly formed unit can gel together and play as expected, it will give Carolina a much better chance to be competitive in 2022.

