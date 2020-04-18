Three Mock Draft Options, Which One Are You Choosing?

Mock drafts won't be short to come by in the upcoming days here at AllPanthers on Sports Illustrated as we will be releasing at least one new mock each day leading up to the draft. The last few days, we have begun to release our individual projections for who we believe the Panthers will take. Again, this will change almost daily, but for now, this is where we stand. Below is a compilation of three of our staff writers' mock drafts. Who has the best mock draft? Be sure to let us know in the comment section below!

Jason Hewitt

RD 1, Pick 7: LB Isaiah Simmons (Clemson)

RD 2, Pick 38: DL Ross Blacklock (TCU)

RD 3, Pick 69: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

RD 4, Pick 113: OL Damien Lewis (LSU)

RD 5, Pick 148: OL Trey Adams (Washington)

RD 5, Pick 152: DL James Lynch (Baylor)

RD 6, Pick 184: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Florida)

RD 7, Pick 221: K Rodrigo Blankenship (Georgia)

Schuyler Callihan

RD 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

RD 2, Pick 38: S Antoine Winfield (Minnesota)

RD 3, Pick 69: CB Cameron Dantzler (Mississippi State)

RD 4, Pick 113: TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU)

RD 5, Pick 148: OL Michael Onwenu (Michigan)

Round 5, Pick 152: LB David Woodward (Utah State)

Round 6, Pick 184: EDGE Jonathan Garvin (Miami)

Round 7, Pick 221: WR Jauan Jennings (Tennessee)

John Pentol

Round 1, Pick 7: DL Derrick Brown (Auburn)

Round 2, Pick 38: LB Patrick Queen (LSU)

Round 3, Pick 69: CB Damon Arnette (Ohio State)

Round 4, Pick 113: TE Devin Asiasi (UCLA)

Round 5, Pick 148: S Kenny Robinson (West Virginia)

Round 5, Pick 152: WR Devin Duvernay (Texas)

Round 6, Pick 184: OT Justin Herron (Wake Forest)

Round 7, Pick 221: EDGE Trevis Gipson (Tulsa)