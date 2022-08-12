Three Things to Watch for in Panthers' Preseason Game vs Commanders

Saturday marks the first preseason game for the Carolina Panthers as they hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders. There are several storylines to keep your eyes on, specifically the quarterback battle. Believe it or not, there are many other areas of the roster that have ongoing competition as well.

This morning, we take a look at the three things to keep your eyes on during Saturday's game.

Darnold vs Mayfield

Let's go ahead and address the elephant in the room, the quarterback battle. Both Darnold and Mayfield will see one series during Saturday's game and this will be the first true test of the QB evaluation since it'll be the first time they will be facing a defense that isn't their own. With such a limited sample size, this battle will leak into Week 2. However, setting a good first impression is important. If the job is going to be decided following the Patriots week, it will be incredibly important to get off to a hot start and avoid having to dig out of a hole.

Christensen vs Ekwonu

Everyone is pegging Ikem Ekwonu as the starting left tackle and Brady Christensen as the starting left guard, but Brady isn't ready to just give up the idea of anchoring down at tackle. Christensen has had a very strong camp and has really gained the trust of Matt Rhule. Do the comments "he has a long way to go" indicate that Ekwonu will be eased into the starting left tackle job versus being thrown out there day one? Possibly. He will be able to make his case with a strong preseason and it all starts Saturday.

53-man longshots

Unfortunately, we won't get a chance to see WR C.J. Saunders who became the training camp darling once again and TE Stephen Sullivan who had a strong start to camp is still dealing with a personal matter and is unlikely to return for Saturday's game. That said, fellow tight end Jared Scott will have an opportunity to make a statement if he can build off of Wednesday's practice which caught Matt Rhule's attention. On the defensive side, DL Marquan McCall, CB Madre Harper, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, and LB Arron Mosby are just a few names to watch.

