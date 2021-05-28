Three Veterans That Could be in Danger of Being Cut

The Carolina Panthers have done a terrific job this offseason of bringing in a ton of talent on both sides of the ball and establishing depth at just about every position group. Although Carolina is the youngest team in the NFL, they don't have many glaring holes on the roster when you look at it on paper. With that said, there could be a handful of returning veterans that could be in danger of being cut.

Here's a look at the top three that come to mind.

TE Ian Thomas

As I've mentioned many times before, Thomas has never developed into a reliable receiving tight end. For him to have a chance of lasting not only with the Panthers but in the NFL, he has to improve his receiving skills. He's not much of a blocker and if you can't block as a tight end, you sure as heck better have elite hands. With Dan Arnold and Tommy Tremble now in the fold, I don't see Thomas sticking in Carolina for much longer unless he makes unbelievable progress this offseason.

S Juston Burris

In 13 games with the Panthers in 2020, Burris totaled 53 tackles, one interception, and four pass deflections. He missed some time due to a rib injury he suffered against the Chicago Bears and didn't play particularly well following that injury and reasonably so. Burris is not the long-term solution for the Panthers and luckily for him, he may avoid getting cut due to the lack of depth that Carolina has in the back end of the defense. If Delano Hill impresses or Kenny Robinson makes a big jump in his development, Burris could be fighting for his job.

OL Greg Little

It's just about time to admit that using a 2nd round pick on Greg Little in the 2019 NFL Draft was a bad idea. He has appeared in just 14 games with the Panthers and has never been able to separate himself from the others and lock up a starting spot at left tackle. Little has also battled injuries throughout his career which has hurt his development. With the additions the Panthers have made this offseason, it makes for a difficult path for Little to make the roster.

