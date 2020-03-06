AllPanthers
Todd McShay's Latest Draft Prediction for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

The NFL Combine is now in the rear view mirror, with all attention now shifted towards pro days and further preparation for the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The Panthers are in desperate need of help on the defensive side of the ball and with the seventh overall pick in the draft, I expect them to utilize that pick to start rebuilding a depleted defense. All early signs point to Carolina drafting either Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Although Simmons would appear to be the better fit and likely has a higher ceiling, there's a real distinct possibility that he is no longer on the board when Carolina is on the clock. Simmons crushed the NFL Combine and now most NFL mock drafts have him going to the New York Giants at No. 4. If some how, some way, Simmons falls to seven - it's a no brainer. 

Earlier this week, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his latest mock draft and has the Panthers going with Auburn's Derrick Brown.

"I had Brown to Carolina in my last mock draft, and I'm not changing anything with this pick now -- even though the Panthers would be tempted by one of the terrific offensive tackles on the board after surrendering 58 sacks last season. The same front-seven concerns are still there. Gerald McCoy, Mario Addison, Bruce Irvin and Vernon Butler are all free agents, Luke Kuechly is off to retirement and the Panthers gave up 143.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-worst in the league) last season. For a 6-5, 326-pound tackle, Brown can move. Along with 2019 first-rounder Brian Burns, he would be a big piece in refurbishing the front seven."

