Top 3 Performers From the Carolina Panthers' Win Over Atlanta

Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers pulled out their third straight victory on Sunday by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 23-16. Several players played well and honestly, you could give six or seven guys player of the game honors, but we'll just stick to the top three.

Here are this week's top performers:

RB Mike Davis (16 car, 89 yards, 9 rec, 60 yards, TD)

No one deserves more credit than Mike Davis over these last three weeks. He has filled in just nicely for the injured Christian McCaffrey and I think it's easy to say that at this point, he's risen above the expectations. He's a hard-nosed, physical runner that will constantly fight for extra yards. He was a big reason the Panthers won on Sunday as he helped move the chains and drain the clock in the final few minutes of play. He has earned the right for a set amount of touches once McCaffrey does return.

S Juston Burris (3 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 INT)

Early in the game, Burris had an opportunity for a scoop and score, but failed to recover the ball, giving it back to the Falcons. Instead of letting that play eat at him for the remainder of the day, he stepped up big when the team needed him most and came away with an interception in the red zone as the Falcons were threatening to tie the game.

Offensive Line (Zero sacks)

How could I do this without giving some love to the offensive line? These guys rose to the occasion once again and kept Teddy Bridgewater clean in the pocket all day long. This is now two straight games in which the offensive line has not allowed a single sack. There's not one guy that has really stood out among the bunch, but the cohesiveness of the unit is what's been impressive. Center Matt Paradis is having a nice bounce back season and newly inserted Chris Reed has stepped up and has earned a starting spot at guard.

