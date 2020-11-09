Top 3 Performers in Panthers' Loss to Chiefs

It's very rare that our top performers of the week were all on one side of the ball, but it was hard to give any honors to a defense that gave up 33 points. With that said, several players on the Panthers' offense played extremely well and are deserving of recognition.

QB Teddy Bridgewater

You can be upset with how things finished on the final drive of the game, but you can't place this loss on Bridgewater. He played his absolute guts out and left everything out there on the field. The 4th and 14 play where he scrambled and dove about four yards for the first down kept the team in the game. He finished with 310 passing yards and two touchdowns on 36/49 passing.

RB Christian McCaffrey

You would have never known that McCaffrey missed six games due to a high-ankle sprain by the way he played on Sunday. He ended the day with 151 total yards (69 rushing, 82 receiving) and two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving). Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in the game and could miss more time.

WR Curtis Samuel

Week after week, Curtis Samuel finds ways to make plays and big plays at that. It took a few games for him to really hit full stride in this offense but he's looking like a guy that Carolina has to make a priority to re-sign as he is in the final year of his rookie deal. Samuel finished with 9 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

