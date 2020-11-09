SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Top 3 Performers in Panthers' Loss to Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

It's very rare that our top performers of the week were all on one side of the ball, but it was hard to give any honors to a defense that gave up 33 points. With that said, several players on the Panthers' offense played extremely well and are deserving of recognition. 

QB Teddy Bridgewater

You can be upset with how things finished on the final drive of the game, but you can't place this loss on Bridgewater. He played his absolute guts out and left everything out there on the field. The 4th and 14 play where he scrambled and dove about four yards for the first down kept the team in the game. He finished with 310 passing yards and two touchdowns on 36/49 passing.

RB Christian McCaffrey

You would have never known that McCaffrey missed six games due to a high-ankle sprain by the way he played on Sunday. He ended the day with 151 total yards (69 rushing, 82 receiving) and two touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving). Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in the game and could miss more time.

WR Curtis Samuel

Week after week, Curtis Samuel finds ways to make plays and big plays at that. It took a few games for him to really hit full stride in this offense but he's looking like a guy that Carolina has to make a priority to re-sign as he is in the final year of his rookie deal. Samuel finished with 9 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Initial Reactions to Panthers Week 9 Loss Against Chiefs

Panthers fight hard but fall late to defending Super Bowl champs

Josh Altorfer

Christian McCaffrey Listed as Day-to-Day with Shoulder Injury

The Panthers are unsure whether or not McCaffrey will be able to play this week

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Report Card: Offense vs Chiefs

Grading out how the Panthers' offense did in the loss to Kansas City

Schuyler Callihan

What Matt Rhule Said Following the Loss to Kansas City

The Panthers head coach offers his thoughts on the team's loss

Schuyler Callihan

The Panthers Might be Without Christian McCaffrey....Again

After one game back, McCaffrey may be back on the shelf with latest injury

Schuyler Callihan

Monday Morning Thoughts: Carolina Panthers Prove They are Ahead of Pace

The Panthers fall again, but looked impressive vs Kansas City

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Gameday Guide: Panthers vs Chiefs

Everything you need to know ahead of today's game

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Fall Shy of Knocking Off Defending Super Bowl Champs

Carolina almost pulled off the biggest upset of the NFL season

Schuyler Callihan

List of Inactives & Lineup Changes for Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs

A look at who is out for today's week nine matchup between the Panthers and Chiefs

Schuyler Callihan

Score Predictions for Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

The All Panthers staff makes their picks for week nine

Schuyler Callihan