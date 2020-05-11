Top Carolina Panthers Stories of the Week

Which Panthers Have the Best Chance to Start in 2020?

With the 2020 NFL Draft now behind us, everyone is wondering what type of role each draftee will play this season. Who will start? Battle for a starting spot? We got you covered as we breakdown the possibility for all seven of the Panthers draft selections.

Curtis Samuel is Seemingly Here to Stay

Despite trade rumors circulating this offseason that the Panthers may be open to listening to offers on wide receiver Curtis Samuel, it appears he is here to stay. What does that mean for Carolina?

Bridgewater is More Than Just a "Bridge" Quarterback

Cam Newton was viewed as the face of the franchise in Carolina for years. Now that he has moved on, the big concern from the fan base is whether or not Teddy Bridgewater is "the guy" or if he is just here to "bridge" to the future face of the franchise.

Can Ian Thomas Fill Greg Olsen's Shoes?

Veteran tight end Greg Olsen has moved onto the Seattle Seahawks. Do the Panthers have a guy on the roster to replace his production? If so, Ian Thomas could be that guy.

Panthers Have Drafted the Most All-Pros Since 2000

Although the Panthers have only made two Super Bowl appearances this century, they have done a phenomenal job of drafting.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.