Top Defensive Performers in Panthers’ Win Over Washington

The Carolina Panthers moved to 5-10 on the season following Sunday’s Week 16 win over the Washington Football Team. The Panther defense came up big forcing three turnovers and notching three sacks.

Here are this week’s top defensive performers:

FS Tre Boston

In my opinion, Tre Boston played his best game of the year on Sunday evening. It wasn’t just the interception that makes me believe that, but he was flying all over the field and made some really nice tackles in open space. He finished with seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection, and an interception. What we saw on Sunday was the reason why the Panthers gave him a contract extension this past offseason.

DT Derrick Brown

My goodness, the potential is really starting to show for Derrick Brown. He continues to get better week after week and this Sunday was no different. He got great push upfront at the line of scrimmage and deflected two passes. He may have only finished the game with just one tackle, but for some players, the stat sheet doesn’t truly indicate how productive they were. Derrick Brown is one of those guys.

LB Shaq Thompson

I really wanted to go Marquis Haynes here, so honorable mention to him, but Shaq Thompson just made play after play and led the team in tackles on the day with nine. He also collected a QB hit and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win. I’ve been a bit hard on Thompson this year because I believe he has a boatload of potential, but he played solid this week.

