Top Defensive Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Denver

The Panthers' defense had no answer for Broncos QB Drew Lock and the passing game. Lock tossed for 280 yards and four touchdowns while completing 77.7% of his passes. Although it was not the greatest performance from the Panthers' defense by any means, there were a few players that stood out.

S Jeremy Chinn

At this point, I feel like I should just start leaving Chinn off the list and try to give some recognition to some other players. He has made his way onto this article just about every week because the man just keeps making plays game after game. He totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss, 1 QB hit, and one strip-sack that was almost returned for a score.

DE Efe Obada

Obada was the one who recovered Chinn's strip-sack and nearly returned it for a touchdown but was stopped a few yards shy. His 54-yard return was the 5th longest fumble recovery return in franchise history.

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

The rookie out of Penn State has had several injuries this season that has kept him from really hitting full stride here in year one. This past Sunday vs Denver, Gross-Matos was really active and made his presence felt. He finished the day with four tackles, one tackle for loss, and two QB hits.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.