Top Offensive Performers in Panthers’ Win Over Washington

The Carolina Panthers’ offense may not have lit the world on fire with their performance on Sunday, but they were able to do enough to pick up the win over Washington.

Below are this week’s top offensive performers.

WR Curtis Samuel

I’m telling you, it seems like every week I look at the stat sheet, Curtis Samuel is catching 100% of his targets. In fact, he’s now north of 80% on the season on passes targeted to him. That’s an insanely good stat that will earn him a big contract this offseason.

Samuel not only caught five passes for 105 yards, but also had the longest run of the season for the Panthers’ offense by busting a 45-yard gain that nearly went for a score.

WR Robby Anderson

He may not have been explosive as he usually is but Robby Anderson came up with a big 14-yard touchdown catch to put the Panthers out in front 20-0 in the first half. He ended the day with seven receptions and 39 yards.

P Joseph Charlton

I believe this is the first time this year where I have lumped in a specialist in these player of the week articles. I know punting is typically lumped in with defense, but Charlton was an absolute weapon on Sunday for the Panthers’ offense. All five of his punts were downed inside the 20 and he also had a long of 67 yards. He helped Carolina win the field position battle and is deserving of some recognition.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.