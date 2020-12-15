Top Offensive Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Denver

The Panthers' offense was able to move the ball up and down the field pretty efficiently after a rather slow start but fell short to the Broncos 32-27. The offense totaled 370 yards and went 6/14 on 3rd down conversions. Below are this week's three offensive players of the week.

RB Mike Davis

Although he only rushed for 51 yards, running back Mike Davis came up big with two rushing scores and averaged 4.6 yards per carry. He also hauled in five receptions for 42 yards including one catch that went for 20. He continues to prove week after week that he is deserving to be the Panthers RB2 once Christian McCaffrey returns.

WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel continues to be a key versatile piece of the Panthers' offense and at this point, he's going to make it hard on GM Marty Hurney who is going to probably only be able to re-sign him or Taylor Moton. It seems unlikely that both return. He finished the day with seven receptions for 68 yards and two carries for 22 yards.

WR Robby Anderson

This was the best we've seen Robby Anderson in quite a while and a lot of that had to do with the absence of DJ Moore, who was on the reserve/COVID-19 list for this past week's game. Anderson reeled in eight receptions for 84 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per catch.

