Top Performers in the Panthers' Loss to Tampa Bay

WR DJ Moore

Over the last few weeks, there were a lot of questions surrounding DJ Moore's involvement in the offense. He laid that to rest on Sunday as he went for 96 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. One of those catches went for 38 yards down the sideline, which set up his 24-yard touchdown reception on the following play. He was targeted seven times and you could argue that the Panthers should have went his way even more.

DL Bravvion Roy

Talk about making the most of your opportunity! Sixth round draft pick Bravvion Roy had some good moments during the team's loss in which he recorded three tackles and two QB hits. His biggest play of the day though came on special teams as he was able to block Ryan Succop's extra point attempt in the 3rd quarter. With the amount of injuries the Panthers have on the defensive front, expect Roy to continue to see more playing time.

LB Shaq Thompson

Not too many guys were flying around making plays on the Panthers' defense Sunday, but Shaq Thompson was one of the very few. He totaled seven tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss, and a QB hit. He's going to need to continue to play at a high level as Tahir Whitehead tries to workout some of his struggles.

