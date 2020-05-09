AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Toughest Games on the Carolina Panthers Schedule

Jason Hewitt

Now that the 2020 schedule has been released, it's time to analyze who might give Carolina the most difficult games to win this season. The Panthers are already in a loaded NFC South, which means that they have to face Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan two times each per year. However, there will be more formidable opponents who are waiting to get a taste of Matt Rhule and company. With that being said, here are some of the toughest games on Carolina's schedule:

Weeks 2 and 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away/Home)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reunited, and they are on a mission to make it back to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneer offensive line was addressed with the addition of Tristan Wirfs to protect Brady. The Buccaneers still have many holes on defense, but on paper, their problems are just as glaring as the Panthers'. Expect two adverse games for the Panthers against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Weeks 5 and 8: Atlanta Falcons (Away/Home)

The Falcons could be one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. With the addition of Todd Gurley, this offense has the potential to be one of the best in the league. Their defense also may have received a potential boost after drafting Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, but it is still their greatest weakness. Be ready for some high scoring against the Falcons this season. 

Weeks 7 and 17: New Orleans Saints (Away/Home)

Big surprise here! The reigning division champions signed Emmanuel Sanders in free agency to add to its already overpowered offense. Drew Brees is back for another year, which makes the Saints an immediate Super Bowl contender.

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs (Away)

The Panthers will have to travel to a hostile environment in Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champions. With a seemingly lackluster-to-average secondary, it is scary to think about how the Panthers defense will look against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company.

Week 15: Green Bay Packers (Away)

Despite the quarterback situation in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a solid defense to help him out. Also, the Panthers have to travel to Lambeau Field... in December. Brrrr.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Jason Hewitt at @jasonhewitt50

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Have Drafted the Most All-Pros Since 2000

The Panthers have drafted more All-Pros since 2000 than any other team in the NFL.

Jack Duffy

Christian McCaffrey Named Top Fantasy Player for 2020

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey recognized as the league best

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers vs Las Vegas Raiders Opening Week Spreads

Vegas has released their odds for the opening week of the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

Way-Too-Early Game by Game Predictions for the Carolina Panthers

Carolina has a challenging road ahead in first year under Matt Rhule

Schuyler Callihan

by

CarolinaHunter

REPORT: Panthers Sign Derrick Brown to Rookie Deal

The big man in the middle is officially a Carolina Panther

Schuyler Callihan

Carolina Panthers Preseason Schedule Released

Check out who the Panthers will be playing this preseason

Schuyler Callihan

Analyzing the Carolina Panthers 2020 Schedule

The NFL just released the Panthers 2020 schedule

John Pentol

The New Face of the Carolina Panthers: Christian McCaffrey

GM Marty Hurney sent a message to the fanbase by extending Run CMC

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge

Cam Newton Willing to Accept Backup Role

The former Panthers QB hasn't ruled out this option

Jason Hewitt

by

Partridge

Russell Okung's NFLPA Complaint Dismissed by NLRB

The battle continues for Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung

Schuyler Callihan

by

Partridge