Toughest Games on the Carolina Panthers Schedule

Now that the 2020 schedule has been released, it's time to analyze who might give Carolina the most difficult games to win this season. The Panthers are already in a loaded NFC South, which means that they have to face Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Matt Ryan two times each per year. However, there will be more formidable opponents who are waiting to get a taste of Matt Rhule and company. With that being said, here are some of the toughest games on Carolina's schedule:

Weeks 2 and 10: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away/Home)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are reunited, and they are on a mission to make it back to the Super Bowl. The Buccaneer offensive line was addressed with the addition of Tristan Wirfs to protect Brady. The Buccaneers still have many holes on defense, but on paper, their problems are just as glaring as the Panthers'. Expect two adverse games for the Panthers against arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

Weeks 5 and 8: Atlanta Falcons (Away/Home)

The Falcons could be one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. With the addition of Todd Gurley, this offense has the potential to be one of the best in the league. Their defense also may have received a potential boost after drafting Clemson CB A.J. Terrell, but it is still their greatest weakness. Be ready for some high scoring against the Falcons this season.

Weeks 7 and 17: New Orleans Saints (Away/Home)

Big surprise here! The reigning division champions signed Emmanuel Sanders in free agency to add to its already overpowered offense. Drew Brees is back for another year, which makes the Saints an immediate Super Bowl contender.

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs (Away)

The Panthers will have to travel to a hostile environment in Arrowhead Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champions. With a seemingly lackluster-to-average secondary, it is scary to think about how the Panthers defense will look against quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company.

Week 15: Green Bay Packers (Away)

Despite the quarterback situation in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league with a solid defense to help him out. Also, the Panthers have to travel to Lambeau Field... in December. Brrrr.

