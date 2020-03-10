Two Former Panthers Join To Buy Charlotte Arena League Team

Two former Carolina Panthers have teamed up once again, this time in the business world. Thomas Davis and Ted Ginn Jr. have joined together to purchase the Charlotte Thunder, formerly the Charlotte Energy, of the American Arena League. Davis made the announcement via his Instagram account.

Davis was one of the best to ever put on a Panthers' uniform while he played for Carolina from 2005-2018 before parting ways with the Panthers and signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Chargers last off-season. Davis played in all sixteen games for the Chargers in 2019 and ended up with 112 tackles and one sack.

Ginn Jr. has had a long career in the NFL including two stints with the Panthers. He signed a one year deal with Carolina in 2013, left for the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, and then came back and spent 2015-2017 with the Panthers. Since, he has been a member of the New Orleans Saints and is now a free agent this off-season. Last season he had 30 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

With the NFL reigning king of football and the newly XFL making headlines during the NFL's off-season, people tend to forget about the Arena League but they shouldn't. Arena football is fast-paced and high scoring and provides non-stop thrills for football fans to help them get through a long summer of no football. With new ownership that is comprised of two former NFL Pro-Bowlers, and the excitement of a re-brand, people in the Carolina's should be eager to have another team to cheer on.

If you're interested in getting the most up to date info about the Thunder you can visit their website https://www.charlottethunder.com/ and follow them on Twitter @CLTthunder.

