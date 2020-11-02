Updated Odds to win NFC South Division

As it stands, it seems like the NFC South division is a two-horse race between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who are both 5-2 through the first eight weeks of the season. With a lot of football remaining, anything can happen and a third team can enter the picture. But is that third team the Carolina Panthers?

According to VegasInsider, they are more likely to get involved in the divisional race than the Atlanta Falcons.

Odds to win NFC South:

Tampa Bay -150

New Orleans +120

Carolina +2500

Atlanta +10000

As crazy as it may seem, I actually think the Falcons have a better chance of getting on a hot streak and pushing themselves into the conversation more than the Panthers holding steady. Atlanta has a more difficult schedule down the stretch, but they have the offense to do it. Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Todd Gurley, Matt Ryan, etc. I know all about the blown leads that they have, but if they can prevent those blown leads they're 5-3 right now and clearly in the conversation. Matt Ryan is playing for his job right now because the team isn't certain if he will remain in their future plans. He and the others will have something to prove, which could make for several wins down the stretch. Is it likely to happen? Probably not, but they certainly have a chance to string some wins together.

As for Carolina, they will be 3-6 after this weekend as they play the Chiefs on the road and then return home to play Tampa Bay. By mid-November, the Panthers could be 3-7 with the wheels about to fall off. Winning the division won't be in reach this season, but by 2022 we should see them squarely in the mix.

As for my pick to win the division? I'm going with Tampa Bay. Prior to the start of the season, I had New Orleans because their window to win closes this year because they have a tough salary cap situation moving forward. Heading into the season, I also thought they didn't have any holes on either side of the ball but we've seen that is not true. The Buccaneers are playing extremely well right now and have arguably one of the best front sevens in football to go along with one of the most explosive offenses in the league.

My Final NFC South Projections:

Tampa Bay 12-4

New Orleans 10-6

Atlanta 6-10

Carolina 5-11

