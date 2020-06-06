Updated Projection of the Panthers Defensive Starters

Heading into the 2020 season, the Carolina Panthers have a new defensive coordinator and will have to replace eight defensive starters from a year ago. It won't be easy, but the Panthers’ future on defense looks bright. Here is our latest projection of who will start on the defensive side of the ball for Carolina:

DE Stephen Weatherly

DT Derrick Brown

DT Kawann Short

DE Brian Burns

Defensive line analysis: The Panthers have an almost entirely new look to their defensive front in 2020 and despite having little to no chemistry, they could turn into one of the posing defensive line's in the NFC South division. The interior of the line could be the best it has been in years with the return of Kawann Short and the addition of first rounder Derrick Brown. These two guys alone are going to create a ton of plays for the guys coming off of the edge and the linebackers coming down from the second level.

LB Shaq Thompson

LB Tahir Whitehead

Linebackers analysis: The duo of Shaq Thompson and Tahir Whitehead should be the straw that stirs the drink for the Panthers defense in 2020. Both have multiple years of experience and with Luke Kuechly no longer suiting up Sundays, Thompson could be poised for a huge season. We don't exactly know just yet what defensive scheme Phil Snow will roll out, but my guess is that they will go with a 4-2 alignment and add an extra body in the secondary.

CB Donte Jackson

CB Eli Apple

Cornerbacks analysis: Donte Jackson is learning the ups and downs of the NFL at a fast rate and is heading toward stardom. Well, maybe not just yet, but he's certainly heading in the right direction. Adding Eli Apple gives him a nice counterpart even though Apple has had his fair share of struggles. Matt Rhule believes Apple's best days are ahead of him.

FS Tre Boston

S Jeremy Chinn

S Juston Burris

Safeties analysis: Tre Boston is emerging as an extremely reliable player, but hasn't reached his full potential just yet. Juston Burris has struggled throughout much of his career but his deficiencies could be hidden with both Boston and Chinn on the field with him.

