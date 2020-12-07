SI.com
AllPanthers
HomeInside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Broncos

Schuyler Callihan

Coming out of the bye week, the Carolina Panthers are getting set to play host to the Denver Broncos. Prior to the bye, Carolina lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-27. Carolina had a chance to make it a two score lead after a muffed punt from Chad Beebe, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, which allowed Minnesota to go the length of the field and take the lead with under a minute left. Joey Slye attempted a long 58-yard field goal for the win, but sailed wide left.

The Broncos played the primetime game on Sunday vs division rival Kansas City and kept the game much closer than many thought losing by a 22-16 score. Both Carolina and Denver ride into this week's action at 4-8 and have their minds set on the future with the playoffs well out of sight.

The oddsmakers out in Las Vegas opened the Panthers as a four-point favorite over Denver, with the total set at 47. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 7-5 ATS.

Carolina is 2-4 ATS at home.

The O/U is 6-5-1.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina's last 6 games vs Denver.

DENVER BRONCOS TRENDS

Denver is 7-5 ATS.

Denver is 4-2 ATS on the road.

The O/U is 5-7.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Denver's last 5 games.

Denvers is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games vs Carolina.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

THANKS FOR READING ALL PANTHERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Panthers Add Eight Players to Reserve/COVID-19 List

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel were among the listed players

Jason Hewitt

Rhule Expects McCaffrey to Play, "There's No Agenda Other Than Winning."

The Panthers look to welcome Christian McCaffrey back to the lineup this Sunday.

Schuyler Callihan

JUST IN: Panthers to Close Facility Due to More Positive Tests

Not the best way to start game week for the Carolina Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

MAILBAG: Trading Up in the Draft, McCaffrey as a Trade Piece, Rhule's Success

Answering a few questions sent in by Panthers fans

Schuyler Callihan

by

philldonkey123

The Future Core of the Carolina Panthers

Who are the key components of Carolina's future?

Jason Hewitt

NFC South Score Predictions: Week 13

Who will come out on top this week? See what our staff thinks!

Schuyler Callihan

NFL Fines Jeremy Chinn for Dunking Over Crossbar

The fine is worth $5,606

Jason Hewitt

Panthers Nominate Teddy Bridgewater for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Teddy is one of 32 players elected for the award

Schuyler Callihan

3 Draft Prospects Panthers Fans Will Want to Watch This Saturday

Get a good look at some potential first round options for the Panthers this Saturday

Schuyler Callihan

Brian Burns Leading Defensive Ends in Pro Bowl Votes

The Panthers' young star could be on his way to a Pro Bowl selection

Schuyler Callihan