Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Broncos

Coming out of the bye week, the Carolina Panthers are getting set to play host to the Denver Broncos. Prior to the bye, Carolina lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Minnesota Vikings, 28-27. Carolina had a chance to make it a two score lead after a muffed punt from Chad Beebe, but failed to capitalize on the opportunity, which allowed Minnesota to go the length of the field and take the lead with under a minute left. Joey Slye attempted a long 58-yard field goal for the win, but sailed wide left.

The Broncos played the primetime game on Sunday vs division rival Kansas City and kept the game much closer than many thought losing by a 22-16 score. Both Carolina and Denver ride into this week's action at 4-8 and have their minds set on the future with the playoffs well out of sight.

The oddsmakers out in Las Vegas opened the Panthers as a four-point favorite over Denver, with the total set at 47. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 7-5 ATS.

Carolina is 2-4 ATS at home.

The O/U is 6-5-1.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Carolina's last 6 games vs Denver.

DENVER BRONCOS TRENDS

Denver is 7-5 ATS.

Denver is 4-2 ATS on the road.

The O/U is 5-7.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Denver's last 5 games.

Denvers is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games vs Carolina.

