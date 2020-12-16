Vegas Releases Odds for Panthers vs Packers

Carolina is not expected to hang around in this game vs Green Bay.

The Carolina Panthers will look to get back in the win column this week when they travel to Lambeau Field to do battle with the Green Bay Packers. Carolina has dropped two straight games since their 20-0 shutout victory over Detroit and will likely be without RB Christian McCaffrey once again.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas opened the Packers up as an 8.5-point favorite, but the line has already moved up to as much as 9 or 10 in some places. The total for this game sits at 51.5 across the board as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Panthers and Packers are set to kickoff this Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on the NFL Network.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 7-6 ATS.

Carolina is 5-1 ATS on the road.

The Over/Under is 7-5-1 on the year.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Carolina's last five games.

Carolina is 4-2 ATS in the last 6 against Green Bay.

GREEN BAY PACKERS TRENDS

Green Bay is 8-5 ATS.

Green Bay is 4-2 ATS at home.

The Over/Under is 7-6 on the year.

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Green Bay's last 7 vs Carolina.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of the last 9 games when Green Bay is the favorite.

