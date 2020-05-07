AllPanthers
WATCH: Bravvion Roy Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

With the 184th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected defensive lineman Bravvion Roy out of Baylor.

Carolina desperately needed to rebuild its defensive line during the draft and they did exactly that by selecting three guys to restock up front in the first six rounds. Is Roy going to be an immediate impact player? Not likely, but he could certainly become a very important role player in 2020 with the opportunity to expand his role as the season goes on.

Roy didn't really show NFL potential until this past season, where he burst onto the scene racking up 61 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. The sack numbers are pretty impressive for a guy that is mainly on the field to disrupt the rushing attack. He has quick jump off the line of scrimmage, strong hands, and tremendous lower body strength. Playing in Phil Snow's scheme gives him an advantage over some of the other lineman and could lead to Roy seeing the field more often early in his rookie season.

The only red flag for me is the lack of production throughout his collegiate career. Is his 2019 season an anomaly or was he just a late bloomer? 

What are your thoughts on Bravvion Roy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

