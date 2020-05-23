WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Makes Sick Behind-the-Back Catch

Despite the coronavirus halting the NFL's plans for workouts and team meetings, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is doing his best to stay in game shape and Friday, this video of him went viral after making an incredible behind-the-back catch.

McCaffrey continues to proves to people that he is not just a running back, he's a dynamic offensive weapon. Last season, he was the third running back in the history of the league to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in both rushing and receiving in the same season.

Will McCaffrey hit 1,000 yards receiving again in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

