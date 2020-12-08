Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame Day
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks About Returning From Injury

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is excited to get back in action
This Sunday, the Carolina Panthers are expecting to see running back Christian McCaffrey return to the lineup after missing the previous two games with a shoulder injury. 

"I'm hopeful. I'm expecting him to practice," head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday afternoon. "There's nothing that would make me think he's not. It's just a matter of if he thinks he can go, but yeah, I'm hopeful he'll play."

McCaffrey also missed six games earlier this season due to a high ankle sprain, so it has been quite a challenging year for him. With that being said, he has remained positive about everything and is excited to get back onto the field.

"I want to play this game for as long as I possibly can. Sometimes injuries are a part of the game," McCaffrey said. "Rarely do you see someone go their whole career without missing a game. Obviously, that would have been great but it's tough. At the same time, we have four games left and I feel great right now. The biggest thing for me is to mentally stay in it, to physically stay in it, and stay in the best possible shape that I can so that when I am ready to go, I can produce."

When asked if he believes if he will return this week vs Denver he responded, "I feel great. I feel really great."

