WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Talks Super Bowl 55

The Carolina Panthers were without Christian McCaffrey for 13 games in 2020 due to multiple injuries. Getting him back into the fold is just one of the many steps the Panthers will need to take to turn things around and one day play for another Super Bowl.

With the Panthers being one of the 30 teams sitting at home watching the Super Bowl, McCaffrey joined Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg to talk about tonight's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can watch the full video at the top of this page.

