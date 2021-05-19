WATCH: Daviyon Nixon Discusses Learning Panthers' Defense, Adjusting to NFL

Adjustment coming in for rookie minicamp and expectations he thinks he has on him.

“Coming to Charlotte, it’s like a whole different speed to the game now. Being at Iowa playing in college and things like that, up here practice is ten times faster, ten times harder. You’ve got to be on the go nonstop so it’s definitely a change in pace and a change in reality for me. I would say the expectations that are on me right now would be to just probably come in and learn the system as fast as I can and retain everything, not have to think about plays while I’m playing and practicing and things like that.”

Is there anything familiar or is it all new, learning the defense

“A lot of it is familiar. It’s more so the language that I have to learn, the terminology and things like that. I would say a lot of the plays you can reference from college and things like that. You just basically have to learn the terminology of all the movements and things like that."

Anything coaches want you to work on specifically

“Right now, they have me at 3-tech, but we’ve got to learn the entire defensive line. We could be put in any position at any moment, so specifically, I’m at 3-tech right now but I’m just learning every position that I can basically.”

How fun is it being in Charlotte after all the draft stuff is over

"It’s been a long time since I’ve been on the field playing football, so it’s definitely a lot of fun. It brings back a lot of good memories.”

Is it overwhelming as a rookie to adjust to how fast the defense is

“We’re all the rookies here, so it’s not really overwhelming I would say because it’s only rookies. It’s a couple of older players, but it’s like we’re all at the same pace, moving as fast as we can. So no one is getting left behind, we’re all sort of in the same area. So I would say it’s easier to understand than to actually do it. I say it with a smile on my face because it’s just like a different level. And the coaches are like, you’ve got to come in and be in shape. It’s like once you get here, you’re not going to be in shape no matter how hard you’ve worked to get in shape to come here, so it’s definitely a new world.”

If it will it be the same when the whole team gets here

"Yeah, just the people that you’ve watched play in the National Football League, Shaq Thompson, and Christian McCaffrey, seeing them come into the locker room your eyes are going to get big and it’s just like these guys are now like my family, my brothers. So I can’t be the cheerleader on the sideline screaming, ‘Oh that’s Shaq Thompson!’ You’ve got to be focused on the game and just know that these guys, the vets are not trying to lose their spots to anybody, any rookies. So you’ve got to have your head in the game, just like theirs is.”

What is it about you that makes you able to play at this level

“It’s just a mindset thing. If you’ve got the mindset that you can go out every day and just do what you’re asked to do and just get one percent better like Coach Rhule tells us, then your mindset is perfect and you should be able to do anything that you put your mind to. So I would say just coming in the league, you’ve got to have that mindset that no matter how hard practice gets or how rough life gets for you, especially in the league when you first get here. You’ve just got to have that mindset that you can push yourself through anything and that anything is possible for you.”

What it’s going to be like going against Deonte Brown and David Moore and their big size every day in pads

“I’m hoping that’s going to be a lot of fun and really enjoyable. It’s going to be tough just to understand how these guys move and how they work, their offense and things like that. Looking across, you don’t really look at size. You just kind of look into their eyes and put fear into their heart as much as you can. You’re big and they’re big, some of these offensive linemen are bigger than defensive linemen but you’ve still got to go out there and work. It’s like watching Aaron Donald play every snap in the game. He’s not the biggest guy in the game or the tallest but he still goes out there and produces so it’s kind of like the same thing.”

How nutritionists play a role for you

“The nutritionists are very big for us. They’re very big for this organization. Not just for big guys, but personally I would say that eating the right things and making sure my body is healthy and things like that definitely play a role in how I’ll be attacking the offense and things like that and these big guys out here. Just trying to stay in shape, trying to eat good, eat correctly, especially to the plan of the organization and things like that.”

What are you hoping to get from this camp the most

“Like I said before, I would say that the thing I’m trying to get mostly is just understanding the plays and knowing the plays without having to think about them and second guess myself and question my defensive line, like am I doing this defensive play or talk to my coach. I don’t want to have to keep asking coach questions and things like that. Just like in college, when you get to that college level and you’re starting, you don’t have to think about the plays, it’s just second nature and you’re not there to call it, you’re just there to execute it. That’s mainly what I’m looking forward to [getting out of] this camp.”

