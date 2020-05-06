AllPanthers
WATCH: Kenny Robinson Highlights and Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers needed to put an emphasis on rebuilding the secondary. They did exactly that by drafting four guys that can move around in the third level of the defense.

The Panthers also made history by being the first team to ever draft a player out of the XFL and into the NFL by selecting safety Kenny Robinson in the fifth round.

Robinson is an intriguing prospect for many reasons, but mainly due to his versatility. During his freshman year at West Virginia, he was asked to move to corner to help a young defense that was struggling. About midway through the season, Robinson then moved back to the safety position where he would settle in just nicely and earning All-Big 12 honors.

Had he played another year at West Virginia, you’re looking at him potentially going on day two of the draft. Robinson has a great work ethic, he's a vocal leader, he plays with a little bit of swagger and most importantly, he can cover from sideline to sideline.

What makes Robinson really impressive is his ability to play anywhere in the secondary and still compete at a high level. Great hands, great ball skills, and makes terrific jumps on throws over the middle. Don’t be mistaken, Robinson has some ball-hawking qualities in him, but he is a hard hitter and can even come down and be a force in stopping the run game.

