Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Den+NewsGM ReportGame DaySI.com
Search

WATCH: Matt Rhule Sounds Siren at Hurricanes Playoff Game

A pretty neat moment for the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday night, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule sounded the storm-warning siren at the Carolina Hurricanes game prior to the start of the 3rd period. Rhule brought the energy and appeared to have a lot of fun taking in the moment of being around a packed PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canes won just one game in the best of seven series.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_14096318
GM Report

WATCH: Matt Rhule Sounds Siren at Hurricanes Playoff Game

USATSI_14930532_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Owner David Tepper Comments on Possibility of a New Stadium

USATSI_15311378_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Panthers Near Bottom of Pro Football Network's Power Rankings

USATSI_15396101_168388579_lowres
News

Panthers Free Agent OL Michael Schofield Signs with New Team

USATSI_11002361_168388579_lowres
News

Thomas Davis Offering Cash Reward to Identify Suspects Who Broke Into His Home

Untitled design
News

Julius Peppers, Ron Rivera on 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

USATSI_13730307_168388579_lowres
GM Report

Revisiting the Carolina Panthers' 2019 Draft Class

Untitled design
GM Report

Grading the Carolina Panthers' 2021 Offseason