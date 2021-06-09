WATCH: Matt Rhule Sounds Siren at Hurricanes Playoff Game

Tuesday night, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule sounded the storm-warning siren at the Carolina Hurricanes game prior to the start of the 3rd period. Rhule brought the energy and appeared to have a lot of fun taking in the moment of being around a packed PNC Arena in Raleigh.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes fell to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 and were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Canes won just one game in the best of seven series.

