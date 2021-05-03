WATCH: Panthers TE Tommy Tremble Introductory Press Conference

RE: What the last 12 hours have been like

It's been the craziest moment of my life to be honest. I couldn't even sleep last night with how excited I was to be up here. The second I woke up this morning and drove down here and it's been a dream come true ever since.

RE: What it was like when he first stepped out on the field at the stadium

I haven't done it yet, but I just remember looking down on that stadium something that I came to when I was a little kid and came to last fall in the ACC Championship game. It's still crazy to me seeing that field every single time. It brings back memories from when I was a kid, it's something special. I'm just excited to be here

RE: What coaches have told him about his role

I think my role is the same thing that I really advertise is to be that guy who can do everything. Whether it's on the line anything they need me to do as a fullback, in the slot, or special teams. I can do everything that they need me to do and that's what the coaches kind personified me to and so I'm just really excited.

RE: If he is excited about Charlotte

I'm really excited to be here. Like this is awesome to be in the city of Charlotte. That's amazing you know, it's an amazing situation. I'm super happy to be in this position right now.

RE: If Matt Rhule asked him what his “desert island band” would be and what his answer was

Yeah he didn't ask me that question, but if I had to choose one band, shoot does it have to be a band or a certain artist? I think Jack Johnson was one of the guys, because if I was in a desert island I would not want to be freaking out or anything. I would want something pretty calm. So Jack Johnson would probably be the guy I would want to listen to.

RE: When it set in that he was in the NFL now

You know this entire time I was just thinking like this is crazy and then I remember I drove up to the facility and seeing that gate open and seeing Bank of America Stadium was that moment, I was like I'm really here, like I just can't wait to get started.

RE: If he considers himself a calm person on the field

No, not at all. On the field I'm calm and collected when I need to be but before the whistle is blown, between then, I'm pretty intense. I'm a pretty intense guy.

RE: If he can give an example of his intensity

You'll see it when I knock a dude on the ground.

