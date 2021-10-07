WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Introductory Press Conference

Full quotes below

Initial thoughts on the trade

"It's no hard feelings. I had some good years there but I'm happy to be a Panther now."

If he would have signed with the Panthers if he wasn't traded to them

"I think so. It's a place that I always wanted to play. Looking at the team and what they got and the potential. It was a great opportunity, so for sure, I'd come here."

Health status

"I'm taking it a day at a time. [I] trust the training staff, work hard, and do what I do when the time is right."

Playing out 2021 season vs signing an extension

"I'm just trying to go out and get on the field and everything will take care of itself. I believe that you got to go out and make plays, show what you can do. We haven't talked about that stuff yet. I just have to make sure I handle my business."

If he had any say in where he was traded

"No, they didn't say anything about it, it just happened. I'm very excited. I'm here for a reason and I'm looking forward to it."

Who he liked as a Panther fan growing up

"I liked Steve Smith, Jake Delhomme, Stephen Davis, Julius Peppers, [Tim] Biakabutuka, there's a lot of guys I watched growing up as a kid."

The last 24 hours

"It's been a crazy 24 hours from sitting in the meeting room to getting traded to flying down here today, it's been a crazy 24 hours. It's over now and I'm looking forward to the future."

Thoughts on Sam Darnold

"He's a great quarterback. It's good seeing him where he came in and where he's at now. I'm happy to be on the team with him and helping him grow and become a great quarterback."

