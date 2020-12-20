WATCH: Teddy Bridgewater Talks About Fumble, Loss to Packers

Panthers' QB Teddy Bridgewater answered questions as to why he reached for the goal line on the fumble early in the game.

Following the Carolina Panthers' 24-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater met with the media to talk about the game-changing fumble in the first half and other thoughts on the loss.

What were your thoughts on the goal line fumble?

"Yeah, just trying to compete, trying to make a play but this situation, it’s first down, it’s just sneak. I heard the guys from the other team calling out the sneak. So I thought they were going to go low, so I was going to try to go over the top but of all the times that I've run the sneak, I've always just followed the wedge and I can't get to that moment and do anything different."

Did you losing footing or try to jump on that play?

"I mean, 55 (Za’Darius Smith), he did a great job of just leaping as well. His momentum stopped my momentum. I just sneak in behind the guys, dive in low, we may score, it may be second down."

Drew Brees’ effectiveness at that play and if he had seen that succeed a number of times in New Orleans

"No, like I said, it was a situation where I heard them calling out the sneak; and I thought like I said, they were going to just try to dive in low. So I was just going to try to reach the ball over the top. It had nothing to do with really seeing Drew Brees have success doing it, just one of those deals. Like I said, in the heat of the moment, I just have to do what I've been doing throughout the course of my career."

If the fumble was even more disappointing as the game went on and the Panthers were within a score or two

"Definitely but it's always disappointing when you get down there and you have points then you do something like that to prevent your team from scoring. So it's a situation where I guarantee you if I ever have to run a quarterback sneak again for the rest of my career, I’ll probably make sure I never reach the ball over the top unless it's fourth-and-one."

If running up-tempo affected the play

"No, we were good with the play call. Obviously, the key thing is getting everyone lined up so we don't get a penalty for illegal formation or guys moving."

Intentional grounding at the end of the game

"Yeah, those guys got to the quarterback. I was just trying to throw the ball in the dirt to Ian (Thomas) to prevent a sack, that would hurt us even more as well. But it was a lose-lose situation right there."

What was the most frustrating part of this loss?

"I think realizing that if we just do it the way that we’re coached in all three phases, it works. I think what happens is we get to that moment sometimes and we think that we got to do something a little different, for instance, me on the quarterback sneak, and if I just continue just trust my coaches, you know, do it the way I’m told then, we're celebrating more in the locker room, opposed to having to learn new lessons each week. This team we have, this is a team that's going to win these kinds of games down the road. Just have to continue to believe in ourselves, believe in what the coaches are telling us. I think what was good for us, with everything that happened in the first half, we came in at half and coach got after us a little bit and it kind of got the guys going. I think if we can just generate our own energy, not have Coach get after us the way he did, I think the leaders on this team, we have to do a better job of stepping up, you know the rest will transplant to the football field."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.