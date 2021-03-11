WATCH: Thomas Davis, Greg Olsen Talk About Retiring as Panthers

Thursday afternoon, the Carolina Panthers welcomed back tight end Greg Olsen and linebacker Thomas Davis as they signed one-day contracts to retire with the organization.

Olsen developed into one of the best tight ends in the NFL during his time in Carolina and was one of the biggest offensive threats the Panthers had during their Super Bowl run in 2015. In 126 games with the Panthers, Olsen caught 524 passes for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns. Following the 2019 season, the team decided to let Olsen go, allowing him to make one more run at a Super Bowl. He signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal but unfortunately, the Seahawks lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-20 in the Wild Card round.

Thomas Davis had quite a career despite tearing his ACL on three separate occasions. Every time he came back, he still had the same impact on the game. He spent 13 of his 15 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and recorded 1,098 tackles, 90 tackles for loss, 59 QB hits, 28 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries, and 13 interceptions. Davis spent the last two years of his career splitting time with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team, where he reunited with former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.