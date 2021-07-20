WATCH: Will Grier Shows Off Touch on Deep Ball

The Carolina Panthers are hoping that they have found their answer at the quarterback position in Sam Darnold. However, that's not stopping former 3rd round pick and backup QB Will Grier from continuing to put in the work to stay ready.

This offseason, Grier has posted numerous workout videos on his Instagram account, and on Monday, Will's dad, Chad, put out a video on Twitter of Will throwing a beauty of a deep ball.

Prior to the start of the 2020 season, Grier talked about the importance of staying ready and being prepared. This was something he thought he lacked during his rookie year in 2019 where he struggled when thrown into action.

"Last year (2019) was new to me the way it was called. The plays and stuff were kind of the same, but I had trouble last year just calling plays. It makes more sense to me to just call the play, which frankly just makes it less thinking, but as far as the style goes, I think our style, our identity is still kind of growing. We’re still kind of learning what that is this year and I kind of pride myself on being able to do anything. I think that’s the attitude I’ve got to have. At the end of the day, Teddy is the starter and it's really about him and what he’s comfortable with. I’m comfortable with anything. I’ve got to be ready to go if my number is called and that’s kind of the way I treat it.”

Even with Teddy Bridgewater now in Denver and Sam Darnold now assuming the starting role, Grier continues to put in the work so that if he does get another opportunity, he'll have better results. Grier will be competing with P.J. Walker for the backup job during training camp.

