WATCH: Yetur Gross-Matos Highlights and Analysis

With the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State.

Gross-Matos has freakish athleticism and great tools for Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow to work with. He is a pure pass rusher and will make his impact in that fashion early on in his career.

At Penn State, Gross-Matos emerged as one of the best edge rushers in the nation as a junior in 2018 racking up eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss. To top that, he ended the 2019 campaign with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, but in two less games.

He has a great first step off the line of scrimmage and poses a strong challenge for offensive tackles who don't have great lateral mobility. Developing as a run stopper will certainly help Gross-Matos' hopes of earning a starting role.

With a new coaching staff, there is no telling how they will use players early in their career and in the midst of a rebuild, we could see many of the 2020 draftees slated into starting spots earlier in their career than they typically would. For Gross-Matos, he will have every chance in training camp and in the preseason to be named a week one starter.

What do you think of Yetur Gross-Matos? Do you think he will end up being named a starter at some point in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

