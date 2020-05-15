AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

WATCH: Yetur Gross-Matos Highlights and Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

With the 38th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers selected defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos out of Penn State.

Gross-Matos has freakish athleticism and great tools for Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow to work with. He is a pure pass rusher and will make his impact in that fashion early on in his career. 

At Penn State, Gross-Matos emerged as one of the best edge rushers in the nation as a junior in 2018 racking up eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss. To top that, he ended the 2019 campaign with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, but in two less games. 

He has a great first step off the line of scrimmage and poses a strong challenge for offensive tackles who don't have great lateral mobility. Developing as a run stopper will certainly help Gross-Matos' hopes of earning a starting role. 

With a new coaching staff, there is no telling how they will use players early in their career and in the midst of a rebuild, we could see many of the 2020 draftees slated into starting spots earlier in their career than they typically would. For Gross-Matos, he will have every chance in training camp and in the preseason to be named a week one starter.

What do you think of Yetur Gross-Matos? Do you think he will end up being named a starter at some point in 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below! 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Realistic Expectations for Robby Anderson

Will the Panthers get a big year from their new wide receiver?

Schuyler Callihan

David Tepper Thinks the NFL Should Play Games With "some fans" in Stadiums in 2020

The Panthers' owner discussed the upcoming NFL season stating that stadiums should not be completely empty.

Jack Duffy

Franchise Centerpiece: Luke Kuechly or Christian McCaffrey?

These two will go down as some of the best players in franchise history. If you had to pick one, who would it be?

Schuyler Callihan

Ian Thomas Has Potential to Shine in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Offseason Moves Cater to the Rebound of Matt Paradis

Carolina's most pivotal piece of the line needs to return to form in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

Goober87 $

Can Christian McCaffrey Outdo His 2019 Season?

CMC put up some huge numbers last year, can he do it again?

Schuyler Callihan

Derrick Brown's Odds to Win Rookie of the Year

Can the Panthers first rounder out of Auburn win rookie of the year?

Schuyler Callihan

D.J. Moore Explains the Hilarious Steve Smith Fantasy Story

D.J. Moore tells his side of the story when Steve Smith asked Cam Newton if he should bench Moore in front of him.

Jack Duffy

Jordan Gross, Steve Smith Make PFF Top 101 Players List

These guys will go down as some of the best to ever do it

Schuyler Callihan

Top Five Performances of Steve Smith's Career

Taking a look at Agent 89's greatest games

Jason Hewitt